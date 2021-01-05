COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Be very suspicious of undereducated capitalist mafia called Bill Gates': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
January 05 2021 - 08:57
Parents worry as crowded Kenyan schools reopen after coronavirus shutdown
Hundreds of children formed an orderly queue that snaked through Nairobi's biggest slum Kibera on Monday, waiting to enter classrooms for the first time since March, when the government closed schools after Kenya reported its first Covid-19 case.
The country is the last in East Africa to fully reopen its schools. Children in grades four, eight and 12 returned to class in October so they could prepare for exams postponed amid the pandemic.
The World Health Organisation and the UN children’s agency UNICEF say prolonged school closures due to Covid-19 present many risks for children in poor countries. Higher rates of teenage pregnancy, poor nutrition, and permanent drop outs from school are among the dangers.
January 05 2021 - 08:55
Long Covid: who is at risk?
For most people, infection with SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19 — leads to mild, short-term symptoms, acute respiratory illness, or possibly no symptoms at all.
But some people have long-lasting symptoms after their infection — this has been dubbed “long Covid”.
Scientists are still researching long Covid. It’s not well understood, though our knowledge about it is growing. Here I take a look at what we’ve learnt about it so far — who is at risk, how common it is and what its effects are.
January 05 2020 - 08:03
England goes into new Covid-19 lockdown as cases surge
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered England into a new national lockdown to try to slow a surge in Covid-19 cases that threatens to overwhelm parts of the health system before a vaccine programme reaches a critical mass.
Johnson said a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus was spreading at great speed and urgent action was needed to slow it down.
“As I speak to you tonight, our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than any time since the start of the pandemic,” Johnson said in a televised address to the country as he ditched his regional approach to fighting the pandemic.
January 05 2020 - 08:01
All systems go for matric marking
Matric marking centres opened their doors on Monday as marking of the 2020 final exam papers is set to start by Thursday nationwide.
And while some grade 12 teachers are ready and raring to put pen to paper, some are filled with anxiety as they will be entering unfamiliar territory amid the second wave of Covid-19.
January 05 2020 - 07:38
'Be very suspicious of that undereducated capitalist mafia called Bill Gates': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
Be very suspicious of that undereducated capitalist mafia called Bill Gates... very suspicious!!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 4, 2021
January 05 2020 - 07:35
How effective will the vaccine be seeing that SA has another Covid-19 variant?
UK scientists worried vaccines may not work on SA Covid-19 variant https://t.co/NcY4uLW9vC— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) January 4, 2021
January 05 2021 - 07:30
POLL | Will you get the Covid-19 vaccine when it reaches SA?
A Covid-19 vaccine can be expected in SA between March and the end of the year.
This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who told Bloomberg this week that Pfizer and BioNTech offered to supply Africa with 50 million vaccines for health workers in 2021.
According to the presidency, the cost of Pfizer’s vaccines are “prohibitive”.