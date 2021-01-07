Sun's out, buns out: Poolside style tips to steal from SA celebs

PELVAGE IS THE NEW CLEAVAGE

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: pelvage is the new cleavage as far as our local A-listers are concerned.

Pelvage is a mash-up of the words "pelvis" and "cleavage" and refers to the ilium, which is the largest and uppermost part of the hip bone.

Let your ilium play peek-a-boo poolside by picking swimwear with a eye-catching cut-out like Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida or musician Nadia Jaftha.