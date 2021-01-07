Sun's out, buns out: Poolside style tips to steal from SA celebs
Gone are the days where swimwear was a basic black halter-necked bikini. Pool decks and beaches — well, those that are still open anyway — have become the ultimate fashion show and thanks to our celebs, we can show you how to make a splash this summer.
PELVAGE IS THE NEW CLEAVAGE
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: pelvage is the new cleavage as far as our local A-listers are concerned.
Pelvage is a mash-up of the words "pelvis" and "cleavage" and refers to the ilium, which is the largest and uppermost part of the hip bone.
Let your ilium play peek-a-boo poolside by picking swimwear with a eye-catching cut-out like Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida or musician Nadia Jaftha.
You could also flaunt it in a cossie with a simpler design and super high-cut legs like actresses Pearl Thusi and Thulisile Phongolo. This cut can lengthen your silhouette, making you appear making you taller and your legs look endless.
TROPICAL IS TRENDING
It’s a jungle out there — at least as far as swimwear is concerned with tropical and animal prints trending.
TV personality Bonang Matheba, Thusi, Phongolo, and models K Naomi and Blue Mbombo have all been spotted wearing leopard and snakeskin suits, while reality TV star Pinky Girl and actress Ayanda Thabethe have been seen sporting lush leafy designs.
DRESS IT UP
If you’d prefer a more unique style, look no further for inspiration than influencer Kefilwe Mabote’s long-sleeved bikini top and more modest bottoms. We do hope she took this gorgeous costume out for dinner by wearing it as a crop top with high-waist trousers or pencil skirt, otherwise this look was wasted in the water.
Model Yoliswa Mqoco could also easily go from beach to bar by allowing this striking fringed swimsuit to double as a body suit. The costume has enough punch, so keeping the bottoms as simple as possible would be the way to go. We’d suggest pairing it with a beautiful pleated skirt or even a pair of high-waist denims for a more casual look.
We love how Mqoco’s look incorporates swimwear and high fashion. If you’re not fortunate enough to own such a sartorial piece, you can get a similar effect by dressing up a bold suit with costume jewellery and sunnies. Add a slick of bright, waterproof lipstick and you’re all set.