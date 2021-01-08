TshisaLIVE

Demi-Leigh Tebow gifted a keepsake of her 2017 Miss Universe crown

Demi-Leigh Tebow received a gorgeous keepsake - a replica of her Miss Universe crown.
Demi-Leigh Tebow received a gorgeous keepsake - a replica of her Miss Universe crown.
As though she's reliving 2017 all over again, former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Tebow is super excited to have been gifted a gorgeous keepsake of her crown. 

Describing it as “the sweetest gesture" from the Miss Universe organisation and jewellery company Mouawad, Demi-Leigh took to Instagram and shared several snaps of herself trying on the beautiful tiara.  

“Miss Universe and Mouawad teamed up and made the Universal Power tiara as a keepsake for the former titleholders."

Demi-Leigh revealed that while former titleholders couldn't keep their original crowns that they were given when they won, the gesture allowed her to relive one of the greatest memories of her life. 

“We’re not able to keep our original crowns, so this is such a beautiful memory of the incredible honour it was to represent South Africa as the 66th Miss Universe.

Demi-Leigh added she was “forever grateful for the experience, platform and responsibility this title has given me".

