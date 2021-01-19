Zodwa Wabantu is making waves with her poultry products!

Socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu's latest business venture in poultry farming has been serving farm fresh goodness to Mzansi celebs alike!

Since the beginning of 2021, Zodwa began selling live chickens and launched a range of farm-fresh eggs. The star took to Instagram to announce her new business endeavour, leaving many of her fans stanning.

And it wasn't just the fans living for her 'always grinding' attitude. As we reported previously, singer Kelly Khumalo was seen purchasing live chickens from Zodwa and it was just everything!

This week, radio host Dineo Ranaka and The Queen star Ntando Duma have purchased their grain-fed locally-sourced eggs. Taking to her Instagram, Zodwa thanked her fellow celebs and friends for supporting her while trying to build up her business.

“So much support from my friend Ntando Duma. She bought 4 trays of Zodwa Wabantu eggs. Ngiyabonga kakhulu. Ntando Duma, I love you,” she wrote in one post.

Check out all the love for Zodwa Wabantu's eggs: