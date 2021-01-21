TshisaLIVE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka splits social media with Covid-19 vaccine comments

21 January 2021 - 10:45
Veteran musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Social media users debated her controversial comments on Covid-19 vaccines.
Veteran musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Social media users debated her controversial comments on Covid-19 vaccines.
Image: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Alaister Russell

Veteran musician and humanitarian Yvonne Chaka Chaka sparked fierce debate on social media after questioning the production of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Umqombothi hitmaker took to social media this week to question how the Covid-19 vaccine was being produced so quickly, and why there haven't been vaccines for HIV and malaria yet.

“Vaccine, vaccine. We still don’t have one for malaria nor for HIV, but in few months we have one for Covid. Can someone tell me how possible is this?” she asked, tagging theWorld Health Organisation (WHO), UN, World Economic Forum and SA presidency.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a vaccine for malaria - RTS,S, known by the trade name Mosquirix - was launched in 2015. It was approved by the European Medicines Agency for active immunisation of children aged between six weeks and 17 months against malaria. However, due to its relatively low efficacy, WHO does not recommend the routine use of it.

Yvonne's question comes amid conspiracy theories concerning vaccines that have sparked a global debate.

It also drew mixed reactions on social media, where many said they were disappointed by the question, given that Yvonne was a UN Goodwill Ambassador and married to a doctor.

In her defence, Yvonne said, “questions are asked because we all need to understand and be comfortable”.

SA is set to receive the first million doses of the vaccine later this month.

According to health minister Zweli Mkhize, the government is committed to rolling out vaccines with urgency to establish herd immunity against Covid-19.

He said the government planned to make vaccines available to all South Africans, and it was targeting 67% of the population in its strategy to establish herd immunity.

Mkhize said the rollout of vaccines would be done in three phases:

  • phase 1 would focus on front-line health workers, with a target population of 1.25 million; 
  • phase 2 would include essential workers with a target population of 2.5 million, people older than 60 (five million), people older than 18 with co-morbidities (eight million) and people in congregate settings (1.1 million); and
  • phase 3 would target other people older than 18, with a target population of 22.5 million.

READ MORE:

Covid-19 shots to cost $3 to $10 under AU vaccine plan

African countries will pay between $3 (R45) and $10 (R150) per vaccine dose to access 270 million Covid-19 shots secured this month by the AU, ...
News
21 hours ago

Pfizer vaccine appears effective against coronavirus variant found in Britain - study

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is likely to protect against a more infectious variant of the virus discovered in Britain which ...
News
22 hours ago

SA to get 9 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots — health ministry

SA, which has yet to receive its first coronavirus vaccine doses, will be getting 9 million from Johnson & Johnson, the health ministry said on ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA 'condemns cyberbullying' against Shudufhadzo Musida after she shared ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila reveals pregnancy in cute vid! TshisaLIVE
  3. Katlego Maboe’s estranged girlfriend Monique Muller speaks out amid legal battle TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu is making waves with her poultry products! TshisaLIVE
  5. Black Coffee's new album has scored 100 million streams, and it hasn't even ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X