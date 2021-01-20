Covid-19 shots to cost $3 to $10 under AU vaccine plan

The companies supplying the shots — Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson and the Serum Institute of India — did not immediately respond to requests for comment. AstraZeneca, whose shots Serum will provide, declined to comment.

John Nkengasong, who heads the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the prices were comparable to those available through Covax.

“My thinking is that the vaccines market will open up in the coming months, when for example Johnson & Johnson and others land on the market,” Nkengasong told Reuters. “For now, what is critical is access to the market, secure quantities and start vaccinating.”

As richer nations race ahead with mass vaccination campaigns, Africa is still scrambling to secure supplies as it grapples with a second wave of infections and concerns about more-infectious variants of the virus first identified in SA and Britain. More than 3.3 million Covid-19 cases and more than 80,000 deaths have been recorded on the continent to date, according to a Reuters tally.

The AU is concerned that vaccine supplies to be released through Covax in the first half of the year may not extend beyond the needs of front-line health-care workers.

Covax is due to start rolling out vaccines to poor and middle-income countries in February, with about 600 million doses earmarked for Africa this year.

Doses secured by the AU that will supplement that supply are due to start arriving in March.

GOAL TO VACCINATE 60%

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the cheapest option and one of the best suited to African health systems as it does not require storage at ultra-low temperatures like the vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

Serum will provide 100 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine at $3 (R45) each, according to the draft document, roughly what it said would be the price for India's government. That is enough to vaccinate 50 million people with its two-dose regimen.

Pfizer will provide 50 million doses of its two-shot vaccine at $6.75 (R101) each, the document showed. By comparison, the EU and the US are paying around $19 (R285) per dose, while Israel is paying $30 (R450) for the Pfizer vaccine.

J&J, which is expected to report Phase III trial results in the coming weeks, will provide 120 million doses of its single-shot vaccine at $10 (R150) each. The US government is paying around $14.50 (R217) a dose, including development costs.