Busiswa on creatives returning to their glory days soon

Singer Busiswa believes that even though 2020 was a “punch to the gut”, creatives will reclaim their glory once the pandemic is over.

American singer SZA took to Twitter to reflect on the new beginnings in her life, saying it was time to start over.

Busiswa, picking up on the tweet, shared her thoughts about starting again with her followers, who feel like they are in the same boat as her and SZA. Busiswa wanted to remind creatives that they can get back to the top of their game again, despite the knock to the entertainment industry.

“RT this if you’re in the entertainment industry and feel exactly the same. Besides individual battles, we mostly felt the same punch in the gut as creatives/artists this year. We'll start over 'cause we ALWAYS can. You created from nothing & you can be recreated from nothing. I swear,” tweeted Busiswa.