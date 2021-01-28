Busiswa on creatives returning to their glory days soon
Singer Busiswa believes that even though 2020 was a “punch to the gut”, creatives will reclaim their glory once the pandemic is over.
American singer SZA took to Twitter to reflect on the new beginnings in her life, saying it was time to start over.
Busiswa, picking up on the tweet, shared her thoughts about starting again with her followers, who feel like they are in the same boat as her and SZA. Busiswa wanted to remind creatives that they can get back to the top of their game again, despite the knock to the entertainment industry.
“RT this if you’re in the entertainment industry and feel exactly the same. Besides individual battles, we mostly felt the same punch in the gut as creatives/artists this year. We'll start over 'cause we ALWAYS can. You created from nothing & you can be recreated from nothing. I swear,” tweeted Busiswa.
The singer often has commentary on the entertainment industry and is not afraid to dish her opinions.
After Busiswa was the only female artist to appear on the 2020 MTV Base Hottest MC's list, the star slammed the industry for sexism in “the game”.
“If you’re a female rapper in SA I hope you know they’ve deliberately disrespected you and chose click bait instead: Me. I’m also being used here. The token female that will get engagement on SM going. I’ve worked my a** off for 9 years only to be made a token. Kubi nangapha,” she tweeted.