Busiswa on City of Joburg offering no solutions to struggling people, but removing 'illegal' business signs
Singer-songwriter Busiswa believes that instead of pouring so much effort into removing 'illegal' business signs across the city, the City of Joburg should offer solutions to struggling people.
Earlier this week the star took to social media to call out the city for “waging a war” on unapproved adverts. The star urged the government to rather help people who turn to outdoor advertisements to help put bread on the table as Covid-19 continues to cause job losses.
“Laws are not made as a creation by God. They are made by people and can be changed by people to reflect a just society for the times we’re living in and protect and uplift the most vulnerable of society. The poor, the unemployed, the skilled who have no work and so on,” Busiswa said.
However, a tweep didn't agree with the My Power hitmaker. The user defended the city's bylaws that prevent outdoor ads being installed without permission from the COJ.
Busiswa said the municipality needed to shift their attention to the people who were struggling through the turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic. And if they want to remove adverts, there should be a focus on ads with dangerous consequences.
“They exclude the most desperate from making daily bread and offer no solutions for them. It’s strange to enforce these regulations so urgently during a pandemic and to know that “abortion” and “prophet” posters are everywhere but they chose a tree cutter's ad to push this point across,” Busiswa wrote.
The star gets real and vocal about her political opinions often to enlighten the TL. Busiswa took to Twitter to call out The Queen for their portrayal of gender-based violence in SA.
The SBWL singer said that the writers didn't truly engage with the issue of GBV plaguing our society.
“Try to get real stories to incorporate. Your disconnect to the issues is too obvious. No-one is crying or talking or inspired or informed or moved by your storylines on rape and abuse,” said Busiswa.