Busiswa on City of Joburg offering no solutions to struggling people, but removing 'illegal' business signs

Singer-songwriter Busiswa believes that instead of pouring so much effort into removing 'illegal' business signs across the city, the City of Joburg should offer solutions to struggling people.

Earlier this week the star took to social media to call out the city for “waging a war” on unapproved adverts. The star urged the government to rather help people who turn to outdoor advertisements to help put bread on the table as Covid-19 continues to cause job losses.

“Laws are not made as a creation by God. They are made by people and can be changed by people to reflect a just society for the times we’re living in and protect and uplift the most vulnerable of society. The poor, the unemployed, the skilled who have no work and so on,” Busiswa said.