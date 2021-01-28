Jazz star Sibongile Khumalo died after lengthy period of illness, her family confirms

UPDATE:

The family of iconic jazz singer Dr Sibongile Khumalo has on Thursday evening confirmed that she died of stroke related complications.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Sibongile Khumalo our iconic, world-celebrated South African singer, affectionately known as Ma’Mngoma (24 September 1957 – 28 January 2021).

"She will be missed by all who had the privilege of experiencing her music, her friendship and her love. Dr Sibongile Khumalo succumbed to stroke related complications after a lengthy period of illness. The family is grateful for the support and prayers during this time," read part of the statement.

BREAKING STORY:

Jazz veteran Sibongile Khumalo has died at the age of 63, reliable sources close to the situation confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Thursday evening.

Details surrounding Sibongile's death were still unknown as an official statement from her family is pending.

A close friend told TshisaLIVE he was still trying to make sense of the news and was devastated.

He asked not to be named as he preferred that an official statement first be made by the star's family.

Two other independent sources also declined to comment officially, citing the same reason.

Khumalo made a profound impact on SA and the world during her career. Before her illustrious discography and accolades, the Sowetan-born star had her beginnings as a music teacher who dreamt of becoming an opera singer.

Her decades-long singing career touched the hearts of thousands across Mzansi. Her hits such as Mayihlome and Thula Mama became household names, and her songs took her to the top of the radio charts. She was also known for her award-winning opera and concert work.

She performed for distinguished audiences at events such as late president Nelson Mandela's 75th birthday. She lead the New Zealand and SA national anthems at the historic 1995 World Cup rugby final.

Khumalo was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver by the presidency for her "excellent contribution to the development of SA art and culture in the musical fields of jazz and opera".