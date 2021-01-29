Aww! Somizi signed copies of his book for a fan and her employees

Hearts were touched this week after Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung helped a fan out with personalised messages for her employees.

Taking to Twitter, Somizi shared the heartfelt story of how a fan and boss wanted to do something special for her crew. After purchasing six copies of the star's best-selling cookbook Dinner at Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef, she approached the media personality to make their presents extra special.

Somizi said that in each of their books, he wrote a well-thought-out personal message.

He described the gesture as “sweet” and also posted pics of his happy fans, with his messages putting a smile on their faces.