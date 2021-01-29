TshisaLIVE

Aww! Somizi signed copies of his book for a fan and her employees

29 January 2021 - 14:00
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung wrote personalised messages to his fans!
Image: Instagram/Somizi

Hearts were touched this week after Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung helped a fan out with personalised messages for her employees.

Taking to Twitter, Somizi shared the heartfelt story of how a fan and boss wanted to do something special for her crew. After purchasing six copies of the star's best-selling cookbook Dinner at Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef, she approached the media personality to make their presents extra special.

Somizi said that in each of their books, he wrote a well-thought-out personal message.

He described the gesture as “sweet” and also posted pics of his happy fans, with his messages putting a smile on their faces.

Somizi's stans arrived in full force in the replies, with only words of praise for the Idols SA judge.

Check out their responses here:

Though he is known for blessing our screens with his vivacious personality, Somizi has been making waves in the food and beverage world. With the success of his cooking show and latest book, the star seems to be ready to take on Gordon Ramsay himself!

Earlier this week, Somizi shared a glimpse of his plans for his upcoming restaurant. In a video posted to Instagram, the star showed his foodie fans design options for his latest venture.

Somizi captioned the post with a reminder that he is destined for greatness.

“Next level. From TV show, to cookbook, to jet, to yachts, to restaurants. Your dreams should scare you.

“Ain’t no stopping me now, I'm a child of God. The son of my ancestors. If [it] doesn’t kill you, it should make you richer,” he wrote.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
