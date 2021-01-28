Get a taste of 'Dinner at Somizi's': The celeb shares his fave recipes

Multi-talented celeb Somizi Mhlongo recently added 'number one best-selling cookbook author' to his resume with the stellar success of Dinner at Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef, which hit the shelves late last year.

The Idols SA judge told TshisaLIVE, “When putting this cookbook together, I wanted to create something truly authentic for my fans. I wanted to show South Africans how easy it is to add 'pizazz' to everyday meals.”

In the book, the self-taught chef elaborates, saying “home-grown traditional food and kasi-style dishes are often frowned upon and seen as unappetising, but why? The starter recipes in my cookbook take their cue from that.

“The challenge was taking those ingredients that are not seen as gourmet, and turning them into fine dining experiences without having to leave your house. This is one of the things that make my cookbook unique.”