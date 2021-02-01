Makhadzi says she is 'the most beautiful girl I know' after trolls came for her looks

Singer Makhadzi has let Twitter trolls know that she does not need their validation and is her own biggest fan.

This after scores came for her looks on Sunday.

It all started after a Twitter user posted a now-viral picture of the Red Card hitmaker and Mampintsha and captioned, it “for a moment I thought it was Photoshopped”.

Trolls made their way to the comments section to weigh in on the star's looks.

“I can't believe you are 24,” one user tweeted. Makhadzi responded: “I know, I look 16. Drinking water helps.”

Another tweeted that they like her confidence, even though she is “ugly”.

Makhadzi responded to all the hate, saying she is the most beautiful girl she knows.

“The most beautiful girl I know, ngimuhle shem (I'm beautiful). The queen," she wrote.