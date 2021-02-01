Makhadzi says she is 'the most beautiful girl I know' after trolls came for her looks
Singer Makhadzi has let Twitter trolls know that she does not need their validation and is her own biggest fan.
This after scores came for her looks on Sunday.
It all started after a Twitter user posted a now-viral picture of the Red Card hitmaker and Mampintsha and captioned, it “for a moment I thought it was Photoshopped”.
Trolls made their way to the comments section to weigh in on the star's looks.
“I can't believe you are 24,” one user tweeted. Makhadzi responded: “I know, I look 16. Drinking water helps.”
Another tweeted that they like her confidence, even though she is “ugly”.
Makhadzi responded to all the hate, saying she is the most beautiful girl she knows.
“The most beautiful girl I know, ngimuhle shem (I'm beautiful). The queen," she wrote.
The most beautiful girl I know. Ngi muhle shem🥰 ...iam the girl. https://t.co/J9t3jeSGfE— makhadzi muimbi SA (@makhadzimuimbi) January 30, 2021
Makhadzi's defence force came out to back their fav, speaking out against cyberbullying.
Here are some of the reactions:
You’re a Queen and that’s that! @makhadzimuimbi 👑 ❤️#WeAppreciateMakhadzi pic.twitter.com/Y5H82vNBVv— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) January 30, 2021
Like this if you think we must stop trolling Makhadzi unprovoked #WeAppreciateMakhadzi pic.twitter.com/pE2F8VXfkC— Mr Handsome✪ (@MrHandsome_SA_) January 31, 2021
#WeAppreciateMakhadzi this woman is an inspiration and she's very beautiful let's appreciate her. pic.twitter.com/eazaCS0qH0— Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) January 30, 2021
The Queen🥰🥰🥰🥰. There is no one that Loves Makhadzi more than the way Makhadzi loves Makhadzi.— M A K H A D Z I stan (@Khadzinator) January 30, 2021
Helang if u are not agreeing to her statement,, go somewhere pls, makhadzi is beautiful full stop. pic.twitter.com/ofGhEi3Ikp— surprise (@SmangieSurprise) January 30, 2021
She gives us the best music and the best stage performance. We appreciate her. We are her, she is us.❤❤#WeAppreciateMakhadzi pic.twitter.com/0Zl4dQyIgJ— MAROPENG ❤ (@Maropeng_ZA) January 30, 2021
I think it's a right time to make a move on @makhadzimuimbi pic.twitter.com/pJNAuhNhLf— IS'FUBA SE NYOKA (@dandys_world) January 31, 2021
@makhadzimuimbi wasn't born this year or last, she's been here living with us and releasing hits after hits, then all of a sunday😁 someone calls her ugly because she's famous? This very low bruh pic.twitter.com/lYeFwZxY6G— Black Ink Eagle🦅🇿🇦 (@sithole_batlar) January 30, 2021