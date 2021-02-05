TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ayanda Thabethe & Phumzile Sitole are all about those slick rides on 'Celeb Rides'

05 February 2021 - 14:32 By TshisaLIVE
Join DJ Sabby and Ney The Bae this Saturday for 'Celeb Rides'.
Join DJ Sabby and Ney The Bae this Saturday for 'Celeb Rides'.
Image: Celeb Rides

This week you don't want to miss Celeb Rides: Chauffeur Services to see presenter DJ Sabby pick up Ayanda Thabethe in a sexy BMW M8 Convertible.

They head to Bounce for challenges on the famous Wall, but first Ayanda gives him the lowdown about her exclusive encounter with Kim Kardashian-West.

Orange is the New Black and Star Trek’s Phumzile Sitole also gives fans some insight into her dream garage.

Ziphorah is at Zwartkops Raceway honouring the beasty Mustang where she also has an “art-on-the-track” challenge for famous faces at the event.

Viewers can also catch up on the latest international gossip and get a glimpse of what Jojo Siwa, Cardi B and Ken Block have been up to in their cars.

Make sure you don’t miss Celeb Rides this week on Saturday from 9.30am with Ney the Bae and DJ Sabby, only on Ignition TV.

