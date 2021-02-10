IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans have mixed feelings for Leeto 'these days'
Having been part of Skeem Saam since its inception, fans have watched Leeto Maputla grow from a reckless party boy to a responsible family man and lawyer.
However, they are struggling to stomach the paranoid, spoilt and selfish version of Leeto and took to the TL to express as much.
Leeto, played by actor Eric Macheru, has been through a lot recently, including divorcing his wife Mokgadi, slapping his stepson Noah and trying to keep a secret that could destroy his career hidden.
Even though he's been dealing with problem after problem, the root of his issues began with the now dead murderer Tumishang. While he was representing the guy in court, Tumishing confessed to Leeto that he killed Kelebogile. Tumishang has since died and the search for Kelebogile's bones and closure for her family continues.
Leeto finds himself between a rock and a hard place because as much as he wants justice for Kele, he doesn't want to implicate himself in the process.
All this has made him paranoid, which has lifted the veil on how he is a "spoilt, privileged Maputla boy". This seems to be putting Skeem Saam viewers off and his latest visit to the police station to "rescue" Nimrod did not help his case in the court of Twitter opinion.
Here are some of the top reactions in memes to Leeto:
Leeto is soo annoying these days. Yho.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/JHgjlJGEwC— Shlengiwe Michelle Magwaza (@Shle__mm) February 9, 2021
So this confused lawyer called Leeto is at the police station to make sure his bad deed remains in the dark. We all know he's just boosting his ego not for Nimza #SkeemSaam 🙄😏 pic.twitter.com/xgEKIBE21Q— Makobo👑QueenModjadji (@QueenMakobo) February 9, 2021
Malebane is a coward. He's scared of lawyers even worse he's scared of Leeto#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/IXyhdmeJpX— nkosana lekotjolo (@nkosanap) February 9, 2021
Leeto is a powerful lawyer ?#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/YbzSn4qblc— Nthabiseng Motaung (@Nthabi_Sushi1) February 9, 2021
Leeto is so cold bruh Jeses!#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/JQFHcDpfTh— Karabo Mpeli (@k_mpeli) February 4, 2021
Heban the Magongwas asking for Leeto's help, when they wanted to throw him under the bus? They deserve this.... #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/N7UKvRSyxP— Ced' M (@cedrick_mphulo) February 9, 2021
“I’ll end your career in a heartbeat”! Leeto #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/uiENlHiP0d— Reabetswe (@bbygalrea) February 9, 2021