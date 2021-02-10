Nomzamo Mbatha on school being her escape and making the most of opportunities

SA-born actress Nomzamo Mbatha has lifted the lid on school being an escape in her younger years, and went down memory lane to a time when she made sure she learnt as much as she could from her "average" school.

In a bid to show her younger fans and followers how vital school is, Nomzamo took to Instagram to share a snap of her younger self at primary school, and explained in a post how her "non-Ivy League" kind of school had teachers who showed up for her when it came to her education.

"School was always my escape for many reasons I’ll share some other day, and though I may not have gone to private schools or what may be considered as ‘Ivy League’, I had teachers who showed up for me and a community that protected me.

"I made the most of the opportunities given to me."

She revealed that with her mother being a teacher, she had always been strategic when it came to the skills she acquired as an teacher for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"My mommy is a teacher and she has always been strategic in choosing to take her skills to underprivileged schools and building the learning environment. She is so passionate to the point that even when she’s home she will still be in teacher mode."

While she revealed how she grabbed many things given to her with both hands, Nomzamo also took the chance to let her followers know about the initiative her foundation and Hollywood Bets have in store for students in SA.

"Hollywood Bets has R500 000 they are giving to schools nationwide in aid of stationery, uniforms and other essentials."

Nomzamo said she nominated her mother's school to receive funding and aid from Hollywood Bets.

"Lol. So, Hollywood Bets I nominate her school to receive funding and aid, in whichever capacity you may be able to assist. Charity starts at home!"