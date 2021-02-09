IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans celebrate and mourn the death of Tumi Mokoena

After being a part of three entertaining seasons of The River, newcomer actress Larona Moagi's time as Tumi Mokoena has come to an end, sparking different reactions from viewers of the popular telenovela.

Larona is one of the faces who represented Tshedza Pictures' attempt to #OpenUpTheIndustry, and viewers have watched her grow with the character whose journey began at the very beginning of the story.

The actress played Tumi, a character both hated and loved by fans of the telenovela. From her initial tomboyish attitude as a car mechanic to almost being murdered by a woman she would later discover is her birth mother, Tumi went through a lot of ups and downs in the story as she brought Tumi to life.

It can't be left unsaid that many fans believed the role was too big for the novice. However others appreciated and enjoyed watching her grow with the role. For playing Tumi, Larona has suffered a lot of cyberbullying on social media, but she was took to Twitter to thank the fan base.

“It's a wrap! RIP Itumeleng Mokoena/Dhlomo/Dlamini etc etc. Thank you to @TshedzaPictures for granting me this opportunity. Thank you to everyone who walked this journey with me. God bless see you on the flip side,” she said on her Twitter.