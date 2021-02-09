IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans celebrate and mourn the death of Tumi Mokoena
After being a part of three entertaining seasons of The River, newcomer actress Larona Moagi's time as Tumi Mokoena has come to an end, sparking different reactions from viewers of the popular telenovela.
Larona is one of the faces who represented Tshedza Pictures' attempt to #OpenUpTheIndustry, and viewers have watched her grow with the character whose journey began at the very beginning of the story.
The actress played Tumi, a character both hated and loved by fans of the telenovela. From her initial tomboyish attitude as a car mechanic to almost being murdered by a woman she would later discover is her birth mother, Tumi went through a lot of ups and downs in the story as she brought Tumi to life.
It can't be left unsaid that many fans believed the role was too big for the novice. However others appreciated and enjoyed watching her grow with the role. For playing Tumi, Larona has suffered a lot of cyberbullying on social media, but she was took to Twitter to thank the fan base.
“It's a wrap! RIP Itumeleng Mokoena/Dhlomo/Dlamini etc etc. Thank you to @TshedzaPictures for granting me this opportunity. Thank you to everyone who walked this journey with me. God bless see you on the flip side,” she said on her Twitter.
iiiiiiisaaa Wrap! RIP Itumeleng Mokoena/Dhlomo/Dlamini etc etc ❤️😂— Larona Moagi (@Larii_M_) February 8, 2021
Thank you to @TshedzaPictures for granting me this opportunity. Thank you to everyone who walked this journey with me. God bless 🌸 see you on the flip side 😉 pic.twitter.com/BNseQPWjhI
Fans of the telenovela were super thrilled about the epic showdown that happened and even happier that it wasn't Lindiwe who died, as they initially feared. They praised the cast and crew for a job well done.
There are viewers who believe Tumi is not dead and that she may eventually return to the telenovela.
Fans have praised the writers for keeping the suspense alive.
Check out the memes below:
Finally Tumi is gone!!!!😂😂🤸🏽♀️🤸🏽♀️🤸🏽♀️🤸🏽♀️🤸🏽♀️ #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/Nz5wqss1TU— focused girl🇧🇼❤️ (@PoliteMotswaiso) February 5, 2021
Trust @TshedzaPictures to make you extremely happy today then break your heart the very next day. What kind of a love is this? But then again, this is what we call exceptional and excellent storytelling! #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/znZdH4QefA— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) February 5, 2021
Not you not Sis, poor girl has even muted comments now, the cyber bullying is on another level, sad to see that most of the hate is coming from women 🚮— Queen Bee (@missmasango_bee) February 8, 2021
Knowing #TheRiver1Magic they'll have forgotten about Tumi's death by Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/dtbbCe4EPr— Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) February 8, 2021
I loved the Music on Tumi exit 😍😍😍✌️#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/OlaJgD5tcy— surprise (@surpriselucas) February 8, 2021
#TheRiver1magic— Z I Y A N D A (@SaintTlotlo) February 8, 2021
I miss Tumi already😩 hakare "papaka" pic.twitter.com/xLyj6rKYXL
Still trying to process the opening scene of #TheRiver1Magic season 4 premiere. I don't know if I'm strong enough to go all the way. 🤯🙆♂️🙆♂️ I can honestly say with confidence that The River is a tier above. It's next level. It's incomparable. It's... riveting. pic.twitter.com/MykB7SOQpN— Larry N | #TheRiver1Magic (@LarrenOfficial) February 8, 2021
I'm gonna take a break from watching #TheRiver1Magic cause it's not gonna be the same without Tumi Shem...😒— She-nay nay! (@sellwanenkoman1) February 9, 2021
Tumi had gotten on my nerves. I'm glad Lindiwe did what she does best. Mabutho will find another girlfriend. Anyway, Season 4 here we come #TheRiver1Magicpic.twitter.com/aGLqUp5emG— Country Girl 🇰🇪 (@Kophen_) February 9, 2021