Hooks & heat: Emtee and Flvme go head-to-head over best rap game!
There was a full-out war on SA rap Twitter this week after Emtee and Flvme beefed over who's the better musician in the game.
The spicy exchange of words began after a battle of the egos popped up. There was a discussion by tweeps about their favourite name in the SA hip-hop scene and names were thrown about, with a lot of fans rooting for their fave Emtee.
The artist caught wind of the conversation and opened the floor up for discussion with one simple question: who makes better hooks Emtee?
Here's how it all went down:
*Ding Ding* Round 1:
Rap newcomer Flvme had a bone with the star and came in guns blazing, insisting that he was a better musician than Emtee.
“I don’t have anything against Emtee guys. I’m just saying I don’t believe he’s a better artist than me as much as he believes I’m not,” tweeted Flvme.
Round 2:
The Wave hitmaker was taken by surprise by the response to his tweets.
“Who said anything about you?” wrote Emtee.
Round 3:
Emtee took the comments as an attack and addressed other artists who think that the conversation was getting personal.
“I asked a simple question. WHO MAKE BETTER HOOKS THAN ME? Never said I’m better than anybody or compared myself to anybody. Y'all lil' boys carry on competing. I’m making music and raising my children,” tweeted Emtee.
Final round!
Flvme continued to bring the heat to the debate, coming for Emtee's alleged 'bought' achievements.
“OK Emtee, your last hit was in 2017 ... what now?
“And FYI. I got 2 awards bro, and Ambitiouz ain’t bought them. They right here in my crib. Work on your relevance, you slacking.”
The internet was living for the drama and brought out the popcorn. Here are some of the responses to the T-war from fans:
The violence is about to begin...😂💔chairs,drinks and smokes ..can someone suply isukile😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3U6qqzPacA— Menziwokuhle Mawandla🇿🇦🤾 (@MenziwokuhleMa1) February 10, 2021
Two Best Trappers Fighting For Nonsense😂😂Y'all Need Reece To School You On How To Be Relevant Without Fighting On Twitter— SPHAMANDLA (@SPHAMAN95971965) February 10, 2021
Y'all Stop this..We don't want anyone catching feelings any moment..We As Fans Know whose better than who. pic.twitter.com/7RcTV2V7uP— Thabang_Kobedi (@IamthabangK) February 10, 2021
music is subjective.... it's always going to be flvme > emtee in my books!— T H E O (@_Motheo__) February 10, 2021
Emtee made it cool for Flvme to trap in SA. Y'all were on the Kwaito wave until Emtee and Nasty came to the picture.— Axe Moxion (@AxeMoxion) February 10, 2021
You are the goat, We know it, He also knows it too. Now let it go before it escalates to something Else King. Peace bro..Peace pic.twitter.com/zGIHnzE8PQ— Thabang_Kobedi (@IamthabangK) February 10, 2021