Hooks & heat: Emtee and Flvme go head-to-head over best rap game!

There was a full-out war on SA rap Twitter this week after Emtee and Flvme beefed over who's the better musician in the game.

The spicy exchange of words began after a battle of the egos popped up. There was a discussion by tweeps about their favourite name in the SA hip-hop scene and names were thrown about, with a lot of fans rooting for their fave Emtee.

The artist caught wind of the conversation and opened the floor up for discussion with one simple question: who makes better hooks Emtee?

Here's how it all went down:

*Ding Ding* Round 1:

Rap newcomer Flvme had a bone with the star and came in guns blazing, insisting that he was a better musician than Emtee.

“I don’t have anything against Emtee guys. I’m just saying I don’t believe he’s a better artist than me as much as he believes I’m not,” tweeted Flvme.