WATCH | Dancer Kamo Mphela shows off her sexy V-Class on 'Celeb Rides'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 February 2021 - 10:00
Dancer turned musician Kamo Mphela loves her sexy V-Class ride.
Dancer turned musician Kamo Mphela loves her sexy V-Class ride.
Image: Instagram/Kamo Mphela via Blaq Smith

Dancer turned musician Kamo Mphela is one of the hottest women in the Mzansi entertainment industry at the moment and what better than a sexy beast for a car to match her aesthetic?

Celeb Rides is only getting hotter and this week’s episode is no different. The dancer is in the hot seat as she and Ney take a trip down memory lane in her sexy Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

They catch up about her journey, that started off with internet fame as the South African crowd fell in love with her banging dance moves.

They end things off with a quick challenge to see who will be crowned the Queen of The Slope.

Check out Kamo looking sexy in her V-Class beast:

But that's not all fans will get out of this week's thrilling episode, comedian and radio host Felix Hlophe will also give us a look at his Dream Garage, Zee is at the launch of the VW T-Roc, catching up with the First Lady of Kwaito, Tamara Dey.

DJ Maphorisa is turning into a full time spinner with his recent posts with the ever-so-famous Stacey Lee-May. Also find out what’s happening on the international front with Michael Jordan and DJ Marshmello.

Don’t miss Celeb Rides this week from Saturday at 9.30am with Ney The Bae and DJ Sabby, only on Ignition TV.

Watch what's coming up on the show below:

