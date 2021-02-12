WATCH | Dancer Kamo Mphela shows off her sexy V-Class on 'Celeb Rides'

Dancer turned musician Kamo Mphela is one of the hottest women in the Mzansi entertainment industry at the moment and what better than a sexy beast for a car to match her aesthetic?

Celeb Rides is only getting hotter and this week’s episode is no different. The dancer is in the hot seat as she and Ney take a trip down memory lane in her sexy Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

They catch up about her journey, that started off with internet fame as the South African crowd fell in love with her banging dance moves.

They end things off with a quick challenge to see who will be crowned the Queen of The Slope.

Check out Kamo looking sexy in her V-Class beast: