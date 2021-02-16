TshisaLIVE

Zizo Tshwete remembers her late friend Akhumzi Jezile in touching post

“We loved hard together; if you’ve ever been loved by Akhumzi then you can truly say you have known real joy in your life.”

16 February 2021 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Zizo Tshwete remembers her friend, Akhumzi Jezile.
Zizo Tshwete remembers her friend, Akhumzi Jezile.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Marking almost three years since TV host Akhumzi Jezile's tragic passing, media personality Zizo Tshwete has shared how much she misses a friend who just “got her”. 

The producer and Safta-winning actor was killed in a car crash near Komani along with two of his friends, Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni, on April 28 2018.

Zizo took to Instagram with a snap of herself and the former YoTV presenter back in the day.

She then penned down an emotional message in commemoration of the friendship she had with Akhumzi.

“This guy just always got me. Our friendship was instant. He loved and accepted me. We laughed so hard together — at the dumbest things. We plotted hard together the paths our careers would take.

“We loved hard together; if you’ve ever been loved by Akhumzi then you can truly say you have known real joy in your life.”

Zizo added that though she's lost many people in her life, the pain of losing Akhumzi still hurts her today.

“I have lost many important people in my life - we all have I’m sure - losing him still hurts me to the core of my soul.

“Today, I miss him more than words can ever say. I hate that VK will never know him.”

The TV presenter then shared some much-needed advice to her followers about embracing every moment with those they love.

“Today, you get another day to love with your whole heart — whoever you love. Enjoy it. Take it all in. Remember their every word. Hug them so you don’t forget how they feel.

“Treasure their laugh. Be trustworthy with their heart. Life changes in an instant — the only thing that makes the shattered heart feel even a tiny bit better (well, at least for me) is knowing that I loved my friend with my whole heart. He knew that and that makes me happy our friendship was real.” 

READ MORE

WATCH | Zizo Tshwete encourages fans to fearlessly tackle challenges

"Being fearless will help you have the kind of attitude David had when he slew Goliath."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

SNAPS | Celeb children dress up to celebrate their heritage

Some of the most famous young faces in Mzansi have joined those across the nation in dressing up for Heritage Day.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

AKA raises funds for Nathaniel Julies as Hulisani Ravele pens scathing letter to Ramaphosa

"Mr President, don't come at us with your condolences & sadness over the murder of Nathaniel Julies. The police force in our country are a law unto ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Zizo Tshwete pens heartbreaking note asking SA men when they will change

"Do all the bodies of all victims of gender-based violence need to be piled up outside the Union Buildings for everyone to know that we are in a deep ...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema gushes over his ‘black Valentine’, and the streets can’t deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Sindi Dlathu shows Larona Moagi love with beautiful letter amid bullying TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 1,250 roses, Louis Vuitton & more! Inside Kudzai’s Valentine’s Day for ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Modiadie & Dineo Langa joke about their 'inability' to walk in heels TshisaLIVE
  5. Twitter drags Lasizwe and his new bae as they announce their love TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X