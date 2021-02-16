Zizo Tshwete remembers her late friend Akhumzi Jezile in touching post

Marking almost three years since TV host Akhumzi Jezile's tragic passing, media personality Zizo Tshwete has shared how much she misses a friend who just “got her”.

The producer and Safta-winning actor was killed in a car crash near Komani along with two of his friends, Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni, on April 28 2018.

Zizo took to Instagram with a snap of herself and the former YoTV presenter back in the day.

She then penned down an emotional message in commemoration of the friendship she had with Akhumzi.

“This guy just always got me. Our friendship was instant. He loved and accepted me. We laughed so hard together — at the dumbest things. We plotted hard together the paths our careers would take.

“We loved hard together; if you’ve ever been loved by Akhumzi then you can truly say you have known real joy in your life.”

Zizo added that though she's lost many people in her life, the pain of losing Akhumzi still hurts her today.

“I have lost many important people in my life - we all have I’m sure - losing him still hurts me to the core of my soul.

“Today, I miss him more than words can ever say. I hate that VK will never know him.”

The TV presenter then shared some much-needed advice to her followers about embracing every moment with those they love.

“Today, you get another day to love with your whole heart — whoever you love. Enjoy it. Take it all in. Remember their every word. Hug them so you don’t forget how they feel.

“Treasure their laugh. Be trustworthy with their heart. Life changes in an instant — the only thing that makes the shattered heart feel even a tiny bit better (well, at least for me) is knowing that I loved my friend with my whole heart. He knew that and that makes me happy our friendship was real.”