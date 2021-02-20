TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Prince Kaybee addresses Busiswa twar in a sit down with MacG

“I don’t know what I did to Busiswa, and every time I go through something on Twitter she is always dissing me on the side.”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
20 February 2021 - 08:00
DJ Prince Kaybee (right) addressed his 'beef' with former collabo mate Busiswa (left).
DJ Prince Kaybee (right) addressed his 'beef' with former collabo mate Busiswa (left).
Image: Instagram

Things have never been the same between Prince Kaybee and his former collabo mate Busiswa, since Prince Kaybee took his insults a tad too far in his twar with actor and musician Anga Makubalo.

The whole thing began when Busiswa weighed in on the Anga vs Prince verbal exchange of spicy words on the TL. Busiswa seemed to take Anga's side, saying he's one of the most “unproblematic” artists she knows and went on to ask the TL why Prince insisted on being an “a**hole”.

Since the twar — which was one of the most fiery twars to come out of 2020 — Busiswa has taken every opportunity to take jabs at Prince Kaybee on the TL. Addressing the beef, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker revealed in a recent interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill that he isn't completely sure what he did to anger Busiswa.

“I don’t know what I did to Busiswa, and every time I go through something on Twitter she is always dissing me on the side. But because she is a woman ... I know that when I get carried away I need to be careful what I say. I can say the most fu*** up thing that can destroy your confidence as a woman.”

Prince said as far as he knows, he's never done anything to Busiswa, but he reckons that she dislikes him because he is friends with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy KG.

“Maybe that pisses her off,” Prince told MacG when they tried to figure out what may have put Busiswa off, other than the obvious.

The DJ admitted that he admires Busiswa and said he wished to sit down with her and iron things out.

Watch the interview below:

Before the TL and its twars messed up the musical genius that is Busiswa and Prince Kaybee ... the pair gave Mzansi hit songs for the dance floor.

Banomoya and the Club Controller remix, where the artists worked together, are still hailed as some of the best Mzansi has heard to date.

