Prince Kaybee responds to Busiswa's ‘jabs’ in NaakMusiQ battle
Prince Kaybee has hit back at musician Busiswa for comments she made about the muso while weighing in on his feud with NaakMusiQ, suggesting he may not work with her again.
Kaybee and Naak had Twitter in a mess this past weekend when they traded verbal blows online. It all started when the Charlotte hitmaker aired his views on German engineering and took a swipe at Naak.
While Naak clapped back, several celebs, including DJ Tira and Busiswa, weighed in.
Busiswa told Naak to drown out the hate, and asked why “princess” insisted on “being an a**hole”
Do YOU @NaakMusiQ . We like it. More muscle pics. More Car pics. More music. More great acting. Siyithanda yonke le kak yakho 😅❤️— #SBWL ft Kamo Mphela (@busiswaah) September 19, 2020
Why does princess INSIST on being an asshole, damn.— #SBWL ft Kamo Mphela (@busiswaah) September 19, 2020
The most unproblematic artist you can ever meet. Catching smoke for clout. smh https://t.co/ae5pW3VP5m— #SBWL ft Kamo Mphela (@busiswaah) September 19, 2020
Many fans saw the comments as swipes at Kaybee, and asked the muso if there was beef between them.
He said he was unsure about their relationship, but he had seen her tweets about him and found them “appalling”.
The pair worked together on the hit single Banomoya, but Kaybee hinted the days of them collaborating may now be over.
I like her too, not sure whats her story though. Her tweets about me were appalling but ke we move😅 https://t.co/ZJISna8PW2— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 21, 2020
I’m not sure, I saw her tweets the other day though.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 21, 2020
Fans were split over Kaybee's reaction, with some encouraging him to distance himself from her. Others claimed he was the problem and should do some introspection.
Kaybee said he was not a troublemaker and that once people got to know him personally, they would find he is quite cool.
“I’m simple and I mind my business, but if you push me I push back harder,” he added.