Prince Kaybee responds to Busiswa's ‘jabs’ in NaakMusiQ battle

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
22 September 2020 - 11:00
Prince Kaybee has responded to Busiswa's comments.
Image: Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

Prince Kaybee has hit back at musician Busiswa for comments she made about the muso while weighing in on his feud with NaakMusiQ, suggesting he may not work with her again.

Kaybee and Naak had Twitter in a mess this past weekend when they traded verbal blows online. It all started when the Charlotte hitmaker aired his views on German engineering and took a swipe at Naak.

While Naak clapped back, several celebs, including DJ Tira and Busiswa, weighed in.

Busiswa told Naak to drown out the hate, and asked why “princess” insisted on “being an a**hole”

Many fans saw the comments as swipes at Kaybee, and asked the muso if there was beef between them.

He said he was unsure about their relationship, but he had seen her tweets about him and found them “appalling”.

The pair worked together on the hit single Banomoya, but Kaybee hinted the days of them  collaborating may now be over.

Fans were split over Kaybee's reaction, with some encouraging him to distance himself from her. Others claimed he was the problem and should do some introspection.

Kaybee said he was not a troublemaker and that once people got to know him personally, they would find he is quite cool.

I’m simple and I mind my business, but if you push me I push back harder,” he added.

