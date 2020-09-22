Prince Kaybee responds to Busiswa's ‘jabs’ in NaakMusiQ battle

Prince Kaybee has hit back at musician Busiswa for comments she made about the muso while weighing in on his feud with NaakMusiQ, suggesting he may not work with her again.

Kaybee and Naak had Twitter in a mess this past weekend when they traded verbal blows online. It all started when the Charlotte hitmaker aired his views on German engineering and took a swipe at Naak.

While Naak clapped back, several celebs, including DJ Tira and Busiswa, weighed in.

Busiswa told Naak to drown out the hate, and asked why “princess” insisted on “being an a**hole”