TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Following his passions or PR stunt? Video of Brickz singing in prison splits the TL

02 March 2021 - 13:00
The Kwaito star was seen leading his prison choir in song.
The Kwaito star was seen leading his prison choir in song.
Image: Instagram/Brickz

Kwaito sensation Brickz has the internet in shambles this week over a video of the star leading a prison choir.

In 2017, Brickz was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to his manager, Grey Mafumbu, the star was later moved from Krugersdorp Correctional Services to Leeuwkop Correctional Services to help him improve his study options and receive rehabilitation. There he joined the prison choir in 2019.

“Brickz is part of a choir in prison. They usually perform in church or at weddings,” he said.

Tweeps got hold of a TikTok clip of Brickz singing along with his fellow prisoners, which later went viral. In the video, Brickz is seen leading the choir in song.

Social media users had a lot to say about the star's newfound choir career behind bars.

Some praised him for making headway in his rehabilitation programme, while others felt that the now viral video was all a publicity stunt.

“Looks like Brickz already going through a PR exercise to try an early parole,” claimed one user.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Brickz's fiancée Cazo Cas said she continues to stand by him despite him being in jail.

In an interview with Drum, Cazo opened up about how this is a rough patch in their relationship.

“I feel like all relationships have their ups and downs and we’re just going through a downhill right now. I can’t leave him because times are hard right now. We’ve had beautiful times together so why should I leave him because he’s going through a dark phase?”

READ MORE

Brickz joins prison choir

"Brickz is part of a choir in prison. They usually perform in church or weddings."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Jub Jub says his 'surviving mechanism' in prison was 'selling whatever is sellable'

"If you don't have money or any family support, you are bound to ask for things in prison," said Jub Jub
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Brickz's fiancée stands by her man, even though he's behind bars

A love behind bars. Brickz and bae's love-life still going strong.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Master KG told to be humble after flexing his ‘lit’ bank balance TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi says 'uyagowisha' and tweeps hit back with 'at least you are rich' TshisaLIVE
  3. LOL! Cassper wants to know if Malema can predict if he'll be a billionaire TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee hits back at Herman Mashaba’s stance on eNCA ‘racist’ mask fiasco TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Black Coffee met social media star Elsa Majimbo & he thinks she's a star! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Is this the R300k future eco-home of South Africa?
Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko denies sharing sensitive info to Gupta ...
X