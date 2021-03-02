WATCH | Following his passions or PR stunt? Video of Brickz singing in prison splits the TL
Kwaito sensation Brickz has the internet in shambles this week over a video of the star leading a prison choir.
In 2017, Brickz was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
According to his manager, Grey Mafumbu, the star was later moved from Krugersdorp Correctional Services to Leeuwkop Correctional Services to help him improve his study options and receive rehabilitation. There he joined the prison choir in 2019.
“Brickz is part of a choir in prison. They usually perform in church or at weddings,” he said.
Tweeps got hold of a TikTok clip of Brickz singing along with his fellow prisoners, which later went viral. In the video, Brickz is seen leading the choir in song.
Social media users had a lot to say about the star's newfound choir career behind bars.
Some praised him for making headway in his rehabilitation programme, while others felt that the now viral video was all a publicity stunt.
“Looks like Brickz already going through a PR exercise to try an early parole,” claimed one user.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:
Looks like Brickz already going through a PR exercise to try an early parole. I think Jub Jub used the same trick to win people over. Divert attention from he did so people can focus on how remorseful he is and how he’s changed. Being in a prison church choir always work— ukhanki (@TboozeSA) March 1, 2021
Let those without sin throw the first stone.. Let me leave it there pic.twitter.com/0xvgZq6qzV— @thato (@thato79533873) March 1, 2021
Hope he is learning and changing..... Otherwise he looks very well, he is coping... Good job— Lemar:) (@andinkyd) February 28, 2021
Brickz's fiancée Cazo Cas said she continues to stand by him despite him being in jail.
In an interview with Drum, Cazo opened up about how this is a rough patch in their relationship.
“I feel like all relationships have their ups and downs and we’re just going through a downhill right now. I can’t leave him because times are hard right now. We’ve had beautiful times together so why should I leave him because he’s going through a dark phase?”