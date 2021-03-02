WATCH | Following his passions or PR stunt? Video of Brickz singing in prison splits the TL

Kwaito sensation Brickz has the internet in shambles this week over a video of the star leading a prison choir.

In 2017, Brickz was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to his manager, Grey Mafumbu, the star was later moved from Krugersdorp Correctional Services to Leeuwkop Correctional Services to help him improve his study options and receive rehabilitation. There he joined the prison choir in 2019.

“Brickz is part of a choir in prison. They usually perform in church or at weddings,” he said.

Tweeps got hold of a TikTok clip of Brickz singing along with his fellow prisoners, which later went viral. In the video, Brickz is seen leading the choir in song.