MaMkhize joins Uzalo: 'I can't wait for SA to see my hidden talents'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
02 March 2021 - 12:00
MaMkhize will be making her acting debut on Uzalo this week.
Image: Instagram/Shauwn Mkhize

Uzalo is looking to shake things up as it heads into its seventh season this week, casting  reality TV star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize in a cameo role.

Shauwn is set to make her acting debut on the popular SABC1 soapie this Thursday.

MaMkhize will play the role of a mysterious, wealthy woman, with her eye on the coveted KwaMashu Kingdom Church.

Taking to social media, the star shared her excitement about the gig and said she couldn't wait to show off her “many hidden talents”.

“I am extremely excited for my guest appearance on Uzalo, what a fun experience it was to join the cast, I can't wait for everyone to see another side of my many hidden talents.” said MaMkhize.

MaMkhize is best known to TV audiences for her popular reality show Kwa MaMkhize where she and her son Andile and stepdaughter Sbahle Mpisane gave fans a front-row seat to their luxurious lifestyle. The show also featured cameos from celeb friends such as Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Rami Chuene.

After catching whiff of the news of MaMkhize's acting gig, tweeps were wilding out on the TL.

Many joked that MaMkhize will probably buy the whole production just so Andile can try out acting, while others wondered how exactly she got the role. Nearly everyone is excited to see her in action.

