CONFIRMED: Vusi Kunene is leaving ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Five years after returning to Generations: The Legacy, actor Vusi Kunene is again leaving the popular soapie.

Generations spokesperson Nandipha Pantsi confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, saying the star is “leaving the show to pursue other ventures”.

Vusi is a firm fan favourite, playing the role of the man everyone loves to hate: Jack Mabaso.

Jack will make his final appearance on the show in May.

Fans were convinced Vusi was going to leave the show last year when he took a short role on Mzansi Magic’s hit drama series Gomora. Generations rubbished the rumour.

Vusi returned to the show in late 2015 after a stint on Isibaya and Isidingo.

“We are bringing in interesting characters, big characters. We’ll bring back people like Jack Mabaso because we are in a life or death struggle with our competitors. We got ourselves a striker. That will mean we’ll score more goals,” Generations boss Mfundi Vundla told TshisaLIVE at the time.