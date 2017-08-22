Actor Sekoati Tsubane reflects on why his Generations days were 'brief'

Actor Sekoati Tsubane has come a long way since his Generation's days and has admitted that his brief stint at soapie came as a result of too much pressure and not being ready for a production as big as it.

The actor was first introduced to Mzansi on the popular SABC 1 soapie as Jeff, a bodyguard to one of the villains Jack Mabaso, played by Vusi Kunene.

Speaking to Anele on Real Talk, Sekoati said he was "so nervous" to be on Generations that his nerves showed in his acting.

"My audition was world class. But when I had to get down to it, sitting next to Vusi in the green room, I couldn't do it. It was my first acting job ever and I was with one of the biggest stars in Africa. So I got overwhelmed by the stage of Generations. I don't think I was ready for it, they should have started me off with something smaller," he said.

Sekoati, who is best known for his role as Kabelo on 7de Laan, said after he knew felt overwhelmed on the second day on set.

He explained that his nerves were so much that after his short stint, the producer advised him to go to acting classes.

"I realised I was overwhelmed on the second day. I wanted to go to work but I was nervous, sitting in the green room and here were all these famous people that I grew up watching and I could not believe it," he said.

Watch the rest of the interview here: