Zakes Mda on 'cancel culture': It’s accountability & consequence culture

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
17 March 2021 - 14:00
Zakes Mda has weighed in on cancel culture.
Image: Gallo Images / Tammy Booyzen

Zakes Mda has weighed in on the debate around cancel culture, saying it is actually all about accountability and consequence.

Several celebs and public figures have been “cancelled” over the past few years, sometimes for things they had said or done years earlier.

One of the latest examples is the calls for New York governor Andrew Cuomo to step down, amid allegations of inappropriate conduct towards multiple women and his state’s handling of Covid-19 in old age homes.

As Cuomo slammed the “cancel culture” against him, Zakes said there was no such thing.

“Governor, I hear now you are resorting to right-wing talking points, such as 'cancel culture'. Of course you know that there’s no such thing. There’s only 'consequences culture' and 'accountability culture'," he said.

Actress Makgotso M recently raised issues with cancel culture, claiming that it could come across as a “holier than thou” attitude.

“I don’t believe in cancel culture. It encourages self-righteousness in my opinion. I think we have all done and said things that would get us cancelled. It’s just not online,” she said.

She did, however, acknowledge that those who do wrong should be held accountable for their actions.

“I do think though it’s necessary to call out nonsense and to take responsibility for our trash ways.”

