TshisaLIVE

'We said rappers, not clowns' - Ambitiouz throws shade at iFani, fans aren't here for it

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
18 March 2021 - 15:00
Rapper iFani was the butt of Ambitiouz's joke.
Rapper iFani was the butt of Ambitiouz's joke.
Image: LAUREN MULLIGAN

Record label Ambitiouz Entertainment had the TL in a mess on Wednesday when they threw shade at rapper iFani, calling him a “clown”.

All the mess started when Ambitiouz strolled onto the TL and asked which “dope artist” fans thought should “join the A-Team”.

There were hundreds of suggestions but one stood out: iFani.

The multi award-winning muso hasn't lit up the charts in several years but one fan thought he might hit the spotlight again if he joined the controversial label.

However, Ambitiouz's Twitter admin fired a shot at the Milli hitmaker.

“We said rappers not clowns,” it wrote.

Even normal twitizens caught strays, with one user being told the only way they could join Ambitiouz was via a stokvel group.

Fans were not here for the iFani shade and told Ambitiouz where to get off. The company shrugged off the backlash.

READ MORE

iFani: It's 2020 and I’m still blocked by Cassper, that’s why I liked the AKA beef more

iFani takes his beefs all the way back and thinks he preferred the AKA one to his clash with Cassper
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

iFani on THOSE AKA & Anatii twars: It was never that deep!

It's not the Ifani's fault y'all don't get his kind of humour peeps...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

iFani disses AKA, says he needs to do more to fight abuse than just tweet

Rapper iFani has taken his war of words with long-time rival AKA to the next level, mocking the rapper and suggesting he should do more in the fight ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. 7 emotional tributes - Menzi Ngubane’s co-stars remember the late acting legend TshisaLIVE
  2. 5 times Trevor Noah stole the show as host of the Grammy Awards TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans can't believe Zweli, aka Lala, is finally seeing ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Where were the real friends to check on her?' - Masasa & Zola debate Noxolo ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau’s ex Tebogo Lerole 'doesn't know how he lost her' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
X