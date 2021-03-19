Winnie Ntshaba shrugs off Mfundi Vundla criticism after he contributes to Menzi’s memorial

Former Generations actress Winnie Ntshaba has hit back at criticism of the show’s creator Mfundi Vundla, telling followers “life goes on” after the infamous mass firing of cast members several years ago.

In 2014, 16 actors, including the late Menzi Ngubane, were dismissed after they embarked on a strike and refused to return to work. The actors demanded better salaries, an extension of their contracts and royalties from episodes which had been rebroadcast.

On Thursday, shortly after those close to Menzi gathered to celebrate his life, Mfundi was listed among those who had provided support and resources for Menzi’s memorial service in Johannesburg.

When one follower shared her surprise about Mfundi’s contribution, Winnie shrugged off any controversy.

“Life goes on,” she told the follower, agreeing with another user who said “people disagree, fight and move on”.

Mfundi and Menzi worked together for more than 10 years on several productions, including Generations and the 2011 film How to Steal 2 Million.

After Menzi’s death on March 13, Mfundi told TshisaLIVE SA was left poorer without the star. His tribute was slammed on social media, with many blaming Mfundi for Menzi’s firing and labelling him a “hypocrite”.

Mfundi declined to comment on the backlash.