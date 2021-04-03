Actress Sibusisiwe Jili says her home is at 'standstill' since her miracle baby arrived

The Queen actress Sibusisiwe Jili has shared the most adorable slow motion video to introduce Mzansi to her baby.

The actress, who stars as policewoman Georgina on the Mzansi Magic telenovela, took to her Instagram to announce the arrival of her bundle of joy.

A child she refers to as her “miracle” because of how she spent a decade waiting for baby number two after being told she may never conceive or give birth again.

“After 10 years of waiting for you, you come with cooling showers of rain and the house has been filled with the flutter of butterflies; the entire house is at a standstill as we all gather around your cot taking pictures, taking turns to hold your tiny, cute, chubby body.”

Sibusisiwe expressed her gratitude that she can finally hold her baby in her arms and that he arrived safely.

“We are extremely grateful for your safe arrival my LionCub. #blessings,” she captioned a video of the new arrival.

Watch the video below: