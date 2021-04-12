Nelli Tembe’s death - here are the facts so far

Investigations into the death of AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe are continuing as details around her death come to light.

Nelli died on Sunday at the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town after she apparently fell from the 10th floor of the hotel.

Here is what you need to know:

What happened

On Sunday morning the country woke up to the news of Nelli’s death after images of police blocking the road at the hotel circulated on social media.

Hours before the death, the couple, seen on AKA’s Insta Stories, were shopping at the Maxhosa store at the V & A Waterfront before having lunch with friends. They were then seen at Ayeyep Lifestyle club, where the rapper was performing.

Witnesses at the scene described to TshisaLIVE how they heard a scream, followed by a “loud doef” sound and then by a man shouting.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said Nelli died on the scene.

“When paramedics arrived on the scene, she had sustained polytraumatic injuries,” said Herbst.

“She was in a critical condition and they started a full life-support resuscitation. Unfortunately, her injuries were too severe and she was declared deceased.”

Police investigation

According to the hotel’s general manager Efi Ella, the hotel received a call at 7.30am about an “incident” involving a 22-year-old female.

“The case is under investigation. It’s a young woman, age 22 and at this stage police are investigating. We will tell you once we have more information,” said Ella.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk confirmed crime scene experts were looking for clues at the hotel.

“Cape Town Central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning at about 7.45am on the corners of Loop and Bloem streets in the CBD, where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased,” Van Wyk said.

Families ask for privacy and time to heal

AKA and Nelli’s families released a statement a joint statement and asked to be given privacy and time to heal.

“It is with deepest regret that we, the Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiancée, daughter, sister, and daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe,” read the statement.

“We are still in shock and are dealing with our emotions as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman with so much life ahead of her. She had a sweet nature and was always nurturing to those around her. Her fiancé, Kiernan Forbes, is currently inconsolable and surrounded by family and closest friends. At this hour of our grief, we humbly request that our families be given privacy and time to heal.”

Condolence messages

On social media, condolence messages poured in under the hashtag #RIPNelli.

Here is a snapshot of what some had to say: