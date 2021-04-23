Anele Mdoda concerned for NSFAS students who have flooded her DMs for assistance

Though it is not clear if and why students haven’t received funding, according to a report from IOL, more than 7,000 students have approached lawyers regarding the government funding their tertiary education.

Last year, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the NSFAS said they would no longer be funded. The students are now taking action, accusing the scheme of the incorrect application of the N+2 rule, under which they were allowed funding for up to two extra years they would take to finish their degrees.

Other members of SA’s celeb community have raised concerns over the state of education in SA.

Actress and singer Nandi Madida recently took on the fight, calling for fees to fall at tertiary education institutions in SA.

“I want to see free quality education and employment in our country. The youth is asking for a basic right, a noble one as well. To empower themselves and change their lives and the lives of their communities for good,” said Nandi.