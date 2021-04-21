Anele Mdoda hits back at 'ugly without make-up' jabs
Anele's critics used her infamous Kelly Rowland jab against her...
It seems like it will be “Anele Mdoda vs Kelly Rowland” forever after the radio personality was again dragged by social media users this week.
It all started when Anele posted an innocent selfie showing off her make-up game.
While some were here for the look, others quickly dug up her previous criticism of US singer Kelly Rowland and used it against her.
You are ugly make-up is helping you to be lookable https://t.co/0mz4GSUtUN— Lebo Tidi (@Lebo_Tidi) April 20, 2021
Anele looks amazing with make up. Take that make up off then it’s tickets. I have receipts. https://t.co/uACVwS3ZpX— PEACHES (@_Boetie) April 20, 2021
The star took to the TL to address the situation and remind followers that she is unbothered by the insults in her mentions.
“The thing about Twitter is just because you send an insult does not mean I will be insulted. Save your data for when you leave Wi-Fi zones. Trust, sihappy, thina,” wrote Anele.
The thing about Twitter is just because you send an insult does not mean I will be insulted. Save your data for when you leave wifi zones. Trust... sihappy Thina.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 20, 2021
A tweep replied to her in a now-deleted tweet, continuing to question her past opinions on make-up.
Anele hit back.
“It's a life lesson for you as well. Just because someone insults you, you have no need to be insulted. Don't take offence. Leave it on the buffet table,” said Anele.
No my baby it means I have time to kill as I get driven to my gig. It's a life lesson for you as well. Just because some insults you. You have no need to be insulted. Don't take offence... leave it on the buffet table. Should you not be working wena ? pic.twitter.com/LTAdL8WC6q— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 20, 2021
She also let her haters know she does not need their validation, telling them she is beautiful “any way you look at it”.
Babe I am a beauty anyway you look at me mna shem pic.twitter.com/3cArZ60v7c— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 20, 2021
In 2019, Anele came under fire for her thoughts on Kelly sans make-up.
In a now-deleted tweet, Anele said Kelly only “looks amazing with make-up”, adding that she had “receipts”.
This lead to an uproar on Twitter, with many calling on Anele to apologise.
However, the star stood firm.
“To me. Yes that's me, not you, me, even Serena is hotter. If my opinion shakes you so much please consult your therapist and not me,” said Anele.