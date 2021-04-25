Nonhle Thema on a mission to ‘shed the thickness’

While most wished her well, some encouraged her not to lose too much weight, but only refine the areas that need refining.

Nonhle acknowledged the love and said she was shocked at the suggestion.

“Someone said to me the other day ‘Nonhle don’t lose too much weight, we love you thick’. I was shocked. The blasphemy of it all. I mean, come on. Men don’t understand this path,” she said with a laugh.

She also got candid about her weight, explaining that giving birth to her daughter changed her body forever.

“Speaking of weight issues, my daughter played a role in my body changing. I love her dearly but it was tough going through changes. So my mom sent me this picture to remind me where I come from,” she said, posting a picture of a magazine cover from several years ago.

She said her daughter had taught her how to love more deeply and become a better person.

“I’m not there yet but I now know love is the secret.”