WATCH | Somizi shares how he copes when going through the most

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has reminded fans there is hope at the end of the tunnel, sharing how he is struggling with his own difficulties.

Taking to Instagram, the star said he hopes to motivate those who have found themselves in difficult times.

The star started off his talk with a strong reminder: we all have our own demons.

“Guys, people are going through the most. I believe everybody is going through the most.

"There is nothing unique that you are going through but that doesn't mean it's not important,” said Somizi.

The star went on to share insight on how he copes when going through the most, saying he has learnt to use his larger-than-life personality to survive.

“There is a huge light at the end of the tunnel but we don't see it the same way because our situations are different. You are not alone. Somizi is dealing with a whole lot of things; that Somizi the most flamboyant, shining star, super-duper overly ever happy; that's how he copes.

"Through the turmoil and through the turbulences, that's how Somizi copes,” Somizi said.