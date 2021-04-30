Bontle Moloi gives spicy 'thanks' to minister Nathi Mthethwa as he celebrates dancers

When sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa applauded Bontle Moloi (neé Modiselle) and other SA dancers making waves to celebrate International Dance Day on Thursday, he was probably not ready for the tongue-and-cheek truths she dropped.

While artists in Mzansi may have mounting grievances about the department of arts and the minister, they also can't deny the ministry of arts never misses a beat on celebrating or recognising artists who excel in the country and especially on the global stage.

This is why it didn't come as a surprise when the minister took to Twitter to applaud SA's top top choreographers and dancers.

Bontle was one of the dancers tagged, and she took to her Instagram to reply with gratitude for the recognition but also to let the minister know her fraternity has grievances his ministry is yet to address.

“Thank you Minister Nathi Mthethwa for the acknowledgment for my community. I could respond by expressing my grievances, concerns and bottomless questions on when and how things will get better for all artists and not just dancers, but are you not without those brought to your attention every single day and that energy is not the kind I want to address today. ”

Read Bontle's full post below: