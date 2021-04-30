LOL! Here’s what Mihlali thinks is ‘grounds to cheat’
Influencer Mihlali Ndamase has revealed there is a reason to cheat, and it all boils down to a handbag.
It all began after a tweep shared a story about a friend’s relationship, claiming her bestie told her man she had sleepless nights over not owning a handbag she wants.
The boyfriend told her to “just sleep, babe”.
Not taking it, Mihlali declared that is a reason to cheat.
She went on to jokingly encourage the woman in question to surprise her bae on their next date.
“These are grounds to cheat. Arrive on your next date carrying that bag mntakabawo for that shock,” said Mihlali.
Fans praised the star for her advice, with many weighing in on cheating.
Mihlali isn’t the first of Mzansi’s most famous to open up about cheating
Media personality and Kaya FM host Sizwe Dhlomo recently said he wouldn’t leave his hypothetical wife for sleeping with another man.
He said if his wife were remorseful, there would be no reason to split over cheating.
“Nah, honestly I would. It would depend phela on whether she still wants to be with me but I’m certainly not leaving my wife just because she slept with another man if she’s sorry about it. Nope. Real talk!
“There’s so much that I’m hoping to do with my wife. I can’t just walk away from all of that because of sex. Not me pa. SMH!” he said.