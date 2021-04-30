LOL! Here’s what Mihlali thinks is ‘grounds to cheat’

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase has revealed there is a reason to cheat, and it all boils down to a handbag.

It all began after a tweep shared a story about a friend’s relationship, claiming her bestie told her man she had sleepless nights over not owning a handbag she wants.

The boyfriend told her to “just sleep, babe”.

Not taking it, Mihlali declared that is a reason to cheat.

She went on to jokingly encourage the woman in question to surprise her bae on their next date.

“These are grounds to cheat. Arrive on your next date carrying that bag mntakabawo for that shock,” said Mihlali.