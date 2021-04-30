Masasa Mbangeni uses her gift to shed light on human trafficking in ‘Mzali Wami’

Mzali Wami season 1 came to an end last month and Safta-winning actress Masasa Mbangeni gives a brilliant performance in her role as Joyce. Her character not only deals with the difficulties of infertility but also loses a child and becomes entangled in a human trafficking syndicate.

In the show, Joyce faces every mother’s worst-case scenario: her baby is stolen. Years later, she’s entangled in the dark underworld when she comes across a young woman who seems eerily familiar somehow.

Here's what the actress had to say about her role, her craft as an actress, and what the challenges of the pandemic have taught her.

What drew your interest in taking up the role of Joyce?

Our industry is so small and there are so many of us, so the choice to play a character is very often not a choice. It's an opportunity to work, especially during a pandemic.

I hadn't been shooting for a while due to Covid, and my Scandal character, Thembeka, had just died. This role came at a beautiful time when I had made peace with her death. Let's just say, an opportunity to work during the pandemic came and I grabbed it with both hands.

What are your thoughts on the human trafficking plot of the show?

The subject matter is triggering because it could become the reality of every woman in SA, regardless of her race, age, or occupation. So in honour of the story, I had to be truthful. I'm fully aware that it's not my story, it's an SA story and I relate to it. But my job as an actor is to tell the truth of this experience as best I can.

I've never been kidnapped or trafficked, thank goodness. I have empathy and compassion for someone who has gone through that and I try to use my gift to shed light. Playing this part and shedding light doesn't mean I have to lose myself. I think it's when I lose myself that I open myself up for mental illness, depression, and suffering.

My mentor Sibulele Gcilitshana, used to say, “Masasa, our job is to love our characters unconditionally and not judge them. We need to have unconditional and personal regard for them. No matter what they do, they're worthy of love and respect.”