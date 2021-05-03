LISTEN | Dawn Thandeka King on THAT ‘Uzalo’ exit, ‘new chapters’ and losing a parent

When award-winning actress Dawn Thandeka King declared her final scenes on Uzalo the “end of an era”, she was not only speaking about her time on the show but also the pain of burying a parent.

The star, who has captivated SA audiences for nearly a decade with roles in Inkaba and Lockdown, had Mzansi in tears this week when her final scenes as MaNgcobo on Uzalo aired.

In an emotional moment, the “Kingpin of KwaMashu” rallied her troops for one last time before she heads into hiding in Mozambique.

“We did well. We shook this township. We planted a seed and it grew. They’ll never forget us, wherever they are. They’ll never forget our gang. We showed them flames. They bowed down to us,” she said in a passionate speech.

Little did fans know t the pain of saying goodbye to the show came at a time when she was dealing with the grief and heartbreak of losing her father.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE this week on the TshisaPOD, Dawn opened up about the emotions of the last few weeks.



Listen to what she had to say here: