MaMkhize wishes Andile & Sithelo's daughter a happy first birthday

Kwa Mam'Mkhize star Shauwn Mkhize has shared her grandmother status for the first time publicly after a year of keeping mum.

Taking to Instagram, the star had a special treat for her followers when she finally shared a part of her life she had previously kept private.

Shauwn celebrated her son, Andile Mpisane's daughter's first birthday. The reality TV star gushed about her family gaining a new member, fondly called Baby Flo, whose mother is 27-year-old influencer and musician Sithelo Shozi.

“Today is a very special day for me as this time last year, our family tree was extended.”

“Dear world, please meet our princess, Baby Flo. Wishing her a very happy 1st birthday and I can officially tell you I’m the happiest granny in the world,” Shauwn wrote.

Shauwn admitted that she wasn't prepared for Flo but her natural grandma instincts have definitely kicked in since she arrived!

“I was never ready nor prepared but boy oh boy. I never understood the impact and joy that she would bring to our family. I would do anything and everything in my power to protect her from this world as she is one of the things I call my place of safety and comfort. Every time when I come home and I see her my day is full,” said Shauwn.