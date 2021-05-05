Stephanie Ndlovu says exercise & diet are better than expensive skincare products

Scandal! star Stephanie Ndlovu (née Sandows) has warned fans about buying into expensive skincare regimes, saying a lifestyle change is more effective.

Taking to Instagram with a PSA for fans, the actress showed fans photos of her facial skin over the last 8 to 10 months. To combat breakouts, she said she was spending money on expensive skincare products and treatments. However, this had no effect on the condition of her skin.

The star said that making changes to the way she lives showed her the results she desired.

"(I) spent loads of money, knowing I needed to focus my eating habits and stress levels as well as a good skincare routine,” said Stephanie.

Fast forward a few months after changing her diet and incorporating a more mindful and active lifestyle, Stephanie is pleased with how her skin is improving.

“So when everyone says, it’s what you put into your body that counts more, they’re not lying. For me, fast foods, dairy and gluten are huge triggers. Anxiety and stress also cause my breakouts,” she wrote.

See the snaps below: