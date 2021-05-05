TshisaLIVE

Stephanie Ndlovu says exercise & diet are better than expensive skincare products

05 May 2021 - 08:00
Stephanie Ndlovu explains why spending top dollar on skin care products doesn't work in isolation.
Stephanie Ndlovu explains why spending top dollar on skin care products doesn't work in isolation.
Image: Instagram/Stephanie Ndlovu

Scandal! star Stephanie Ndlovu (née Sandows) has warned fans about buying into expensive skincare regimes, saying a lifestyle change is more effective.

Taking to Instagram with a PSA for fans, the actress showed fans photos of her facial skin over the last 8 to 10 months. To combat breakouts, she said she was spending money on expensive skincare products and treatments. However, this had no effect on the condition of her skin. 

The star said that making changes to the way she lives showed her the results she desired. 

"(I) spent loads of money, knowing I needed to focus my eating habits and stress levels as well as a good skincare routine,” said Stephanie. 

Fast forward a few months after changing her diet and incorporating a more mindful and active lifestyle, Stephanie is pleased with how her skin is improving. 

“So when everyone says, it’s what you put into your body that counts more, they’re not lying. For me, fast foods, dairy and gluten are huge triggers. Anxiety and stress also cause my breakouts,” she wrote.

See the snaps below:

Stephanie isn't the only celebrity who has called out the beauty industry.

Just recently, model and body positivity activist Thickleeyonce took aim at the industry and it's “impossible” beauty standards.

“Presets, filters and retouching apps seem harmless because they’re fun to use and they allow one to be creative and to experiment with their photos. However, they can also be damaging when they’re used to digitally distort the way we look. They can lead to an obsessive search for the unobtainable ‘perfect’ shot. In my self-love journey, I’ve learnt it’s important for my self-portraits to always be a reflection of the girl in the mirror.

“We don’t all have to have the same hourglass bodies or extra smooth skin. Let’s normalise seeing skin textures on photographs. Stretch marks are normal. Cellulite is normal. Discolouration is normal. Hip dips are normal. You are normal. You are beautiful.” she said. 

