Inside Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's 'honeymoon' in Mauritius

Scandal! actors Stephanie Sandows and Hungani Ndlovu have been sharing some insight into their life after saying “I Do”.

Taking to their candid yet funny YouTube channel, The Ndlovu’s Uncut, the couple gave fans the lowdown on their honeymoon in Mauritius.

'There was great food, great entertainment,” Hungani said before being interrupted by his wife, who said he had even developed an accent.

"What was quite different about the honeymoon was the amount of time we had to be together ... and introspect, dream, reflect, argue and resolve ... that for me was really cool,” he added.

Stephanie explained that although some people were surprised that they argued while on honeymoon, it was normal for them as they always find ways to deal with resolving their issues.