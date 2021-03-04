WATCH | Hungani & Stephanie talk about perseverance in marriage and life

Actors Hungani Ndlovu and his wife Stephanie are an inspiration to many young couples in their first years of marriage and use their platforms to motivate their fans.

In their latest vlog, which is part of their YouTube show The Ndlovus Uncut, the couple tackled the topic of perseverance. They encouraged their followers to always persevere and used some real life, personal examples to drive their points home, like their fitness lives, their vlog and their marriage.

“When H and I started a YouTube channel about a year ago we definitely faced quite a bit of challenges and obstacles that we needed to persevere through.”

The couple spoke about how the “expectation” to meet the “high” bar they had set in terms of the content they created and shared with the fans started to get to them.

The pair admitted the whole vlogging exercise became a tiring chore for them and they nearly gave up. Hungani and Steph added that it became especially difficult for them to keep up when they had a lot going on in terms of their marriage and individual lives.

“It became harder because there was always this expectation to sort of create this mind-blowing content because we started on a high. It was exhausting and there was a lot of times when we both felt like we wanted to give up. It wasn’t just about creating this amazing content but also, a lot was happening in terms of ourselves and our marriage. But we needed to persevere.”

Watch the full motivation video below: