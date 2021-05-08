WATCH | Michael B Jordan invited Trevor Noah to the gym — his response is hilarious!

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah received an invite to work on his summer body from US superstar and actor Michael B Jordan

The Daily Social Distancing Show host recently had the Creed actor as a guest on his show to talk about the new project he’s been working on, Without Remorse, where he plays action hero John Clark.

When they talked about the amount of gym and healthy eating that goes into transforming one’s body for the roles the actor takes on, Michael extended an invite to Trevor to go to gym with him.

Trevor, who joked about aspiring to grow Michael-like muscles, had a hilarious response to the offer.

The conversation went something like:

Trevor: Before we talk about the movie I just wanna know how much more muscle are you planning to create, like from your human body? Because I watched you the whole movie and it was very discouraging, Michael, because I stay at home and I eat ice cream. Do you actually eat?

Michael: I was actually about to eat some strawberry doughnuts, so I do eat, I eat a lot. I've actually let myself go in recent months, it's been pretty bad Quarantine has taken it toll on this body...

See the body below... *sigh*