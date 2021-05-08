SNAPS | Inside Relebogile Mabotja’s stunning baby shower

Looking radiant as she nears the end of her pregnancy journey, media personality Relebogile Mabotja recently had her baby shower and everything looked amazing!

The TV and radio presenter shared snaps from her big day on Instagram, also letting her followers know she's closer to holding her baby boy in her arms as she's now in the final stages of her pregnancy.

“The first day of my final month! Appreciate way for my tribe to put together this amazing celebration for my baby’s life and my baby shower!” she captioned one of the snaps.

In a video clip done with Batswadi Mag a few weeks ago and posted on her Instagram, Relebogile shared what her dos and don't for the baby shower — while in the planning stage — were.

“It has to be fun; don’t make it not fun. I’d like to make it inclusive, because so many people in my life have been excluded from my pregnancy. I’m also just going to let them run with it and not necessarily make it an Instagram thing ... but more of connecting with the community and the tribe that’s gonna be aunt and uncle to my baby.”

In the same video Relebogile, revealed the top three items on her baby shower registry list.

“Top 3 items on my baby shower registry list are a house, a trust fund and school fees for my child, yah let’s go big! why not?”

Check out the snaps from her baby shower below: