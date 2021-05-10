Zikhona Sodlaka hits back at 'strange comments' about breastfeeding in public

Actress Zikhona Sodlaka has called out those who take issue with nursing mothers, saying that no child will go hungry because of their comments.

With breastfeeding in public being a continuing hot topic of contention, Rhythm City's Zikhona hit back at the stigmas surrounding mothers feeding their children.

“Here's what's not going to happen, my baby and everybody else's baby who feeds from the breast is not going to go hungry because of the strange comments made when a woman decides to feed her child,” said Zikhona.

She went on to tell the naysayers that if they feel uncomfortable with breastfeeding, they shouldn't look in a nursing mother's direction.

“If it is uncomfortable for you to look at a feeding baby that needs to grow, then perhaps you cover your eyes or you get up and you walk away. I don't want to talk about how strange it is to not want to see a child feeding because we all know that at the beginning of your life you too had to suckle from your mother's breast.