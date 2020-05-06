WATCH | Lillian Dube jokes about struggling artists: 'We're part-time tycoons'

While the whole country is collectively going through the most financially, thanks to Covid-19, entertainers and celebrated artists, in particular, have been suffering in silence. However, veteran Lillian Dube has come out to candidly share her view on the situation.

During an interview with the SABC, Lillian got real about the fact that artists and freelancers need all the help they can get to survive the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

She also thanked those who have directed their donations to the entertainment sector.

“I'm so happy to see that on this earth, there are still people who do the Lord's work.”

“I had previously heard of Mrs and Mr Ramela, who have been doing amazing charity work, including giving people blankets in winter from as far as Lesotho, as well as locally. I didn't know that one day, he would honour us as well by helping us in my time of need. Because as you know, we artists are part-time tycoons. The one day you have work and the next dololo,” she said.

