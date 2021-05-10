Mohale claims abusers make their victims look like ‘the crazy ones’

Media personality Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo has hit back at abusers, saying their victims come out on the wrong side because they make them look “crazy”.

After a debate about gender-based violence (GBV) and abuse ensued on Twitter, many celebs and fans shared their thoughts.

Somizi’s hubby Mohale took to social media to speak out against GBV.

The star said abusers were making it look like victims were “the crazy ones” when the abusers know exactly what they do to their victims behind closed doors.