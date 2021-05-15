SNAPS | Bush drives & bubble baths! Inside Amo Chidi’s baecation

Actress Amo Chidi became the poster girl for #softlife and #couplegoal this past week when she and her husband treated themselves to a young baecation that had her fans sbwl'ng to be her.

The former Rhythm City actress took to Instagram to share snaps and videos from inside her holiday with her beau. Seen living it up in the lap of luxury, the couple checked in at the Raptor Retreat Game Lodge in the town of Hoedspruit in Limpopo.

“Good morning #baecation #MomandDad #MrandMrs Motsepe,” she posted on the gram, hinting that she may have officially taken her hubby's surname.

Amo and her hubby, whose name she's yet to share, welcomed their baby in 2019 and while the actress hardly ever shares this part of her life, it was in the same year that she announced that she was engaged and officially off the market.

In the video and snaps from the recent getaway, Amo's fans can see her man clearly for the first time. Before their game drive video, in which one can see Amo's man wave to the camera, Amo had shared pics with his face mostly hidden.

Check out the video and pictures from the Motsepes' vacation below: