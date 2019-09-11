Amo Chidi on engagement: To God be all the Glory
Actress Amo Chidi is engaged and with all the drama that we've endured over the past week, we could do with some good news.
Amo shared a gorgeous snap of herself on Instagram this week sporting a rock on her finger which proves that she's officially off the market!
Showing that she's on cloud nine, Amo quoted a Bible verse in the caption and then added the hashtag #wifey.
"She is clothed with strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future Proverbs 31:25 To God be all the Glory #mother #wifey," she wrote.
The comments section was filled with messages from friends and family congratulating her on the big news.
Actress Omuhle Gela responded by sending a heart emoji, while radio star Mantsoe Pout simply wrote: "Congratulation, gorgeous."
We can't wait for the invite in the post.
This is not the only good news that the star announced this year. She welcomed a baby girl in March.
Amo then left her fan's feeling all broody when she shared an adorable full-face snap of her child in July which made it her angel's first debut on the socials.
Although her daughter is small and cannot really speak, Amo sings a tune she believed was her daughter's fav and it goes a little something like this, "The moment I wake up before I put on my makeup, I say a little prayer for you."
The actress was very open throughout her pregnancy and took her followers with her on her journey of motherhood through pictures and social media posts.