WATCH | LOL! Presenter Rorisang ‘ambushes’ Bonang, and her reaction is priceless!

15 May 2021 - 12:00
Queen B had the TL in stitches!
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba/Rorisang Thandekiso

A video that has surfaced of former child star Rorisang Thandekiso meeting media personality Bonang Matheba has left the TL screaming #awkward.

It all began after a user posted a video of the pair to Twitter. In the clip, singer Rori can be seen excitedly greeting Bonang and looking for a photo opportunity with the CEO of House of BNG.

However, moghel gets awkward for a moment as it seems like she either couldn't immediately recognise that it was Rori or she was caught off-guard in another memeable moment for the books!

Watch it here:

Rori later took to her Instagram stories to clarify that the video was staged. However, that didn't stop SA from weighing in.

The clip went viral, with Mzansi Twitter sharing their opinion, analysis and most importantly: the TL's newest Bonang meme.

Check them out:

Though she is most noted for her entrepreneurial skills and social prowess, the star has had her LOL-worthy moments.

From the viral meme 'Re Tsene — we are within' to her every day interactions with fans, Bonang is a comedy queen in her own right.

A couple of months ago when SA banned alcohol for the second time during the coronavirus lockdown, Bonang was caught pleading with actress Charlize Theron in the comments of her IG to bring back the booze., 

“Liefie, please come home. They’ve banned liquor and we can’t leave the house after 9! Need you to Andy these people,” B said, in reference to Charlize's kick-ass character in a new Netflix show, The Old Guard.

